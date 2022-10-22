Recent News

  

U.S. equity funds lure inflows on earnings optimism

By sector, tech and financials obtained inflows worth $769 million and $595 million, respectively, after outflows in the previous week.

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a fifth straight week of net selling, as investors withdrew a net $4.16 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade and loan participation funds recorded disposals worth $4.16 billion and $896 million, respectively, but safer government bond funds had an eighth weekly inflow, amounting to $4.52 billion.

Money market funds had $5.85 billion of weekly outflows after $5.88 billion in inflows a week ago.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

