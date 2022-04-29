U.S. equity funds post a third weekly outflow

U.S. equity funds witnessed a third weekly outflow in the week to April 27 as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. investors exited equity funds worth a net $10.55 billion, which was a 34% lower weekly outflow, compared with the previous week.

However, better-than-estimated earnings results from some mega cap U.S. companies including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Meta Platforms Inc eased some concerns and capped outflows.

U.S. large-cap equity funds drew their first weekly inflow in three weeks, worth $698 million, but mid- and small-cap focused funds posted $1.67 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, in outflows.

U.S. growth funds faced massive outflows for a third consecutive week, amounting $5.13 billion, while value funds had about $2 billion worth of net outgo.

U.S. money market funds drew inflows of $43.11 billion in the biggest weekly net buying since March 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds saw outflows easing to a three-week low of $4.53 billion.

U.S. municipal bond funds had net selling of $3.08 billion and taxable bond funds had outflows of $1.09 billion.

U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds posted outflows for a 16th week, worth $3.14 billion, although general domestic taxable fixed income funds and loan participation funds attracted $1.15 billion and $0.59 billion, respectively, in net buying.

Inflation-protected funds saw first weekly outflow in nine weeks, worth $319 million.

