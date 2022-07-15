Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / U.S., Europe working out details on Russian oil price cap -U.S. official

U.S., Europe working out details on Russian oil price cap -U.S. official

in Oil & Companies News 15/07/2022

The United States is holding “detailed discussions” with the European Union and United Kingdom to iron out specifics of a price cap on Russian oil, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“That is not a process that will be completed in days. It will take time because of the number of elements that have to be worked through,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force 1 as President Joe Biden made his way to the Middle East
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software