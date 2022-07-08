U.S. extends authorization of liquefied petroleum gas exports to Venezuela
The United States has authorized transactions involving exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela until July 12 of next year, according to a general license posted on the Treasury Department’s website on Thursday.
The U.S. government had issued a general license last year authorizing shipments to Venezuela of liquefied petroleum gas, mainly used in the OPEC nation as cooking fuel, with that license set to expire on Friday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Caitlin Webber )