U.S. extends authorization of liquefied petroleum gas exports to Venezuela

in Freight News 08/07/2022

The United States has authorized transactions involving exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela until July 12 of next year, according to a general license posted on the Treasury Department’s website on Thursday.

The U.S. government had issued a general license last year authorizing shipments to Venezuela of liquefied petroleum gas, mainly used in the OPEC nation as cooking fuel, with that license set to expire on Friday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Caitlin Webber )

