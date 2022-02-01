U.S. Factory Activity Cools in January on Omicron Hit — ISM

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in January to the lowest level since November 2020 as production and demand lost steam as the Covid-19 Omicron variant disrupted factories, data from a purchasing managers survey for the sector showed Tuesday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI decreased to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management, broadly matching economists’ estimates of 57.4. Any reading above 50 signals expansion.

Limited expansion strength in production in January, primarily due to absenteeism rates as a result of Omicron, was the biggest reason to explain why growth was held back, said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Factories across the U.S. are humming on strong demand for goods but severe supply-chain bottlenecks continue to hamper the procurement of inputs and constrain production. The spike in Covid-19 infections due to the Omicron variant in January could temporarily intensify supply chain strains and weigh on employment as worker absenteeism grows, economists say.

Demand continued to expand in January, though at a slower pace compared with December, according to the survey. The new orders index fell to 57.9 from 61.0 the month before, and the customers’ inventories index increased to 33.0 from 31.7 the previous month.

The production index fell to 57.8 from 59.4, while the employment index ticked up to 54.5 from 53.9. “Quits rate and early retirements hinder reliable consumption,” Mr. Fiore said.

Vendor performance showed signs of further improvement, despite Omicron. “The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, but January was the third straight month with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance,” Mr. Fiore said.

However, there were shortages of critical intermediate materials, difficulties in transporting products and lack of direct labor on factory floors due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant,” he said.

“We are experiencing massive interruptions to our production due to supplier Covid-19 problems limiting their manufacturing of key raw materials like steel cans and chemicals,” said one respondent from the chemical products industry.

The supplier deliveries index fell slightly to 64.6 from 64.9, the backlog of orders index decreased to 56.4 from 62.8, and the inventories index declined to 53.2 from 54.6.

The prices index increased to 76.1 in January from 68.2 in December, indicating that supplier pricing power continued to rise.

Source: Dow Jones