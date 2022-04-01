U.S. Factory Sector Growth Slowed in March to 18-Month Low; Prices Increased Sharply – ISM

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. held up at robust growth levels in March, but demand slowed sharply as further supply disruptions and price pressures loom due to the war in Ukraine.

The Institute for Supply Management Report on Business Manufacturing PMI decreased to 57.1 in March from 58.6 in February, the lowest reading since September 2020.

The report–which is based on a poll among manufacturers–signals that activity expanded over the month, albeit at a slower pace than in February. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index rising slightly to 59.0.

The decline in the headline figure was driven by a 7.9-percentage-point fall in the new orders index, which decreased to 53.8 from 61.7 the previous month. The production index also fell, to 54.5 from 58.5, signaling that manufacturing output cooled over the month.

Demand registered slower growth likely due to extended vendor lead times amid supply-chain strains, while consumption softened as the labor force improved, said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

“Omicron impacts are being felt by overseas partners, and the impact to the manufacturing community is a potential headwind,” he said.

The employment index increased to 56.3 from 52.9, suggesting that the pace of job creation in the manufacturing sector increased in March.

“Panelists reported lower rates of quits and early retirements compared to previous months, as well as improving internal and supplier labor positions,” Mr. Fiore said. Progress was made to solve the labor-shortage problems at all tiers of the supply chain, which will result in improved factory throughput and supplier deliveries, he said.

However, supply-chain bottlenecks didn’t show significant signs of improvement in March, according to the survey. The supplier delivery index edged down slightly to 65.4 from 66.1, pointing to still slowing delivery times.

Prices pressures regained traction. The prices index rose markedly to 87.1 from 75.6 the previous month. “March brought back increasing rates of price expansion, due primarily to instability in global energy markets,” Mr. Fiore said.

“The supply situation is getting worse, with lead times extending over 12 months, material not available, and suppliers not quoting or taking orders,” said one of the respondents of the survey. “Prices on the rise daily.”

Source: Dow Jones