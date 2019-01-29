Recent News

  

U.S. farmers receive almost $6 billion in trade aid to date: USDA

U.S. Department of Agriculture has paid out $5.94 billion as of Jan. 28 to farmers, a representative said on Monday, in aid designed to offset the negative impact of tariff imposition.

The top five commodities that received aid were soybeans, corn, wheat, dairy and sorghum while the top five states were Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The administration of President Donald Trump has pledged up to $12 billion in aid to help offset losses for crops hit by retaliatory Chinese tariffs imposed in response to Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

