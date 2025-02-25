U.S. Fee Proposal on Chinese Ships Spurs Stock Market Rally for Korean Shipping Companies

On Feb. 21 (local time), the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced a significant move that could reshape the dynamics of international maritime trade. The USTR is pursuing a plan to impose substantial fees on international maritime transport services related to Chinese shipping companies and Chinese-made ships. This proposal includes imposing fees of up to $1 million (approximately 1.4 billion won) per vessel or up to $1,000 (approximately 1.44 million won) per ton of the ship’s capacity each time a Chinese shipping company’s vessel enters a U.S. port. This development is part of the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which have seen various tariffs and trade barriers implemented over recent years.

The announcement has had immediate repercussions in the global shipping industry, particularly affecting stock markets. On Feb. 24, as of 10:45 a.m., HMM, a major player in the Korean shipping industry, saw its stock trading at 21,200 won, marking a 13.55% increase from the previous day. During the trading session, HMM’s stock surged to 21,650 won, reaching a 52-week high. Other Korean shipping companies also experienced a rise in their stock prices, with Heung-A Shipping increasing by 8.52%, Korea Line Corp. by 3.63%, STX Green Logis by 2.61%, and Taewoong Logistics by 2.53%.

The surge in Korean shipping stocks is closely linked to the U.S. proposal to impose fees on Chinese ships. Investors are speculating that these measures could lead to windfall profits for non-Chinese shipping companies, including those from South Korea, as they might capture a larger share of the market previously dominated by Chinese competitors. This expectation has stimulated investor sentiment, leading to a buying spree in the stocks of Korean shipping companies.

The broader context of U.S.-China trade relations provides essential background to this development. Over the past few years, tensions between the two countries have escalated, with the U.S. implementing various trade measures to address trade imbalances and intellectual property concerns.

Source: Business Korea