U.S. gasoline prices mixed as crude oil price gains

The prices of regular gasoline were mixed in different parts of the United States as crude oil price rose for nearly a week.

Crude oil price at The New York Mercantile Exchange has been gaining since Tuesday, boosted by factors like Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s words on production cuts.

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Monday, the average regular gasoline retail price dropped over 1 cent from last week to 2.55 U.S. dollars per gallon for the week ending Monday.

Gasoline price rose in the Gulf Coast area, Rocky Mountain area and the West Coast area.

For West Coast area, which includes the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii, gasoline price edged up less than 1 cent to about 3.25 dollars per gallon, according to the EIA.

For Rocky Mountain area, which includes the states of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, gasoline price increased less than 1 cent to over 2.63 dollars per gallon.

For the Gulf Coast area, which includes the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and New Mexico, the gasoline price rose 1 cent to nearly 2.24 dollars per gallon.

For Midwest area, where the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee are located, gasoline price dropped nearly 3 cents to about 2.44 dollars per gallon.

For the East Coast area, which includes all other states close to the Atlantic Ocean, the price decreased nearly 2 cents to over 2.46 dollars per gallon.

Source: Xinhua