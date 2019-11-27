U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 2.1% Rate in Third Quarter

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated, although a key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened.

Gross domestic product–the value of all goods and services produced across the economy– rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The agency had earlier estimated third-quarter growth at a 1.9% annual rate. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected an unchanged reading.

Growth was stronger than initially estimated due mainly to upward revisions to inventory and business investment, the Commerce Department said.

Corporate profits fell despite steady economic growth in the third quarter, according to the government’s first broad estimate of profits at U.S. companies in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said legal settlements with Google and Facebook reduced overall corporate profits.

A key measure of business earnings — profits after tax without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments –fell 0.6% from the prior quarter after rising 3.3% in the second quarter. Compared with the third quarter a year earlier, after-tax profits were down 0.4% on the year.

The latest reading of third-quarter growth broadly affirmed the agency’s earlier estimate that consumer spending and housing investment helped offset a drop in business investment in the July through September period. Third-quarter economic growth picked up slightly from a 2.0% pace in the second quarter.

Business investment, though, remains a weak spot for the economy. Nonresidential fixed investment-which reflects business spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures-fell at a 2.7% rate, a lesser drop than the initially estimated 3.0% decline. That was largely due to revised spending on commercial and healthcare structures, the agency said.

The third-quarter drop in corporate profits and decline in business investment is the latest sign that uncertainty over the trade war, rising labor costs, weak energy prices and struggling global economy are a drag on U.S. companies.

Third-quarter profits per share for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 0.4% from a year earlier, the first year-over-year decline since early 2016, according to data from Refinitiv, which combined actual results from 95% of companies in the S&P 500 index and analyst estimates for the rest.

Corporate revenue grew tepidly, rising 3.8% over the third quarter of 2018, the slowest rate in three years, Refinitiv data suggest. Net income – which doesn’t benefit from the share buybacks that lift per-share earnings – is poised to fall 2.5% for the index.

Data for the fourth quarter so far has shown employers are still hiring and consumers are spending, despite declining industrial production. Consumer sentiment remained at relatively high levels in November. Orders for long-lasting factory goods picked up in October, rising 0.6%, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a positive sign for fourth-quarter growth.

Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Tuesday projected GDP would expand at a 1.9% pace in the fourth quarter, now in its ninth week. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model most recently predicted a 0.4% growth rate.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of total economic output, and Wednesday’s report showed Americans’ outlays grew at a solid, though slower, pace in the July to September period compared with April to June. Personal consumption expenditures rose at an unrevised 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter, compared with 4.6% in the second quarter.

Private, nonfarm inventory investment added 0.15 percentage point to the quarter’s 2.1% GDP growth rate, an upward revision from a previous estimate of a 0.07 percentage-point drag. That reflected higher investment in the nondurable goods manufacturing industries, the Commerce Department said. Net exports, a measure of trade, subtracted 0.11 percentage point from growth.

Wednesday’s report is unlikely to sway U.S. central-bank officials from their current wait-and-see stance on monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times this year, most recently in October, on worries that weakness in manufacturing, trade and business investment could threaten the economic expansion by triggering cutbacks in hiring and consumer spending.

Officials meet in Washington in two weeks’ time for the last scheduled policy gathering of 2019.

Speaking in Providence, R.I. on Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that “as this expansion continues into its 11th year-the longest in U.S. history-economic conditions are generally good.”

“If the outlook changes materially, policy will change as well,” he said.

Source: Dow Jones