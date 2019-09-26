U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised in Second Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth was unrevised in the second quarter, although a key measure of U.S. corporate profits was revised lower.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 2.0% seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

That was unrevised from the agency’s most recent estimate for last quarter’s growth rate, and it was in line with the expectation of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The economy grew at a 3.1% rate in the first quarter of this year and 2.9% overall in 2018.

Economists project growth in the third quarter, which ends next week, will be roughly similar to growth in the second. Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers expected 2.2% third-quarter growth in a forecast released Wednesday.

While consumer spending and household sentiment have remained strong in recent months, sectors of the economy tied to trade and manufacturing have struggled as businesses grapple with uncertainties related to overseas trade tensions.

The Federal Reserve last week cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point for the second time in as many months to cushion the economy against a global slowdown amplified by the U.S.-China trade war.

The revised data released Thursday showed consumer spending rose at a slightly slower rate last quarter than previously estimated, and business investment posted a stronger decline.

Here are highlights of the revisions:

–Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic output, increased at a 4.6% annual rate in the second quarter, compared with a prior estimate of 4.7%. That still marked a strong pickup from the first quarter, when spending increased at a 1.1% rate.

–U.S. exports declined at a 5.7% rate, versus a prior estimate of a 5.8% decline. Imports, which subtract from the calculation of GDP, were flat last quarter. All told, trade was a drag on second-quarter growth after giving a boost in the first quarter.

–Inventories were also a drag on growth. Private, nonfarm inventories subtracted 0.95 percentage point from the second quarter’s 2.0% rate. That was after a buildup in inventories helped boost first-quarter growth, contributing 0.52 percentage points to the overall 3.1% rate of growth.

–A measure of business investment, fixed nonresidential investment, declined at an 1.0% rate, a greater decline than the prior reading of a 0.6% decrease. Business investment spluttered in the second quarter as uncertainty over trade policy caused companies to cut spending.

–Spending on home building and improvements declined at a 3.0% pace, versus a prior reading of a 2.9% decline. The residential-investment category has declined for six straight quarters as high prices and low inventory challenged the housing market.

–Spending at all levels of government rose at an 4.8% rate, above the prior estimate of 4.5%.

Thursday’s report also revised estimates of corporate profits for the quarter.

After-tax corporate profits without adjustments for inventory valuation and capital consumption, a measure of profits that quarter, advanced at an 3.3% rate in the second quarter from the prior quarter. The initial estimate was for a 4.8% increase. The second-quarter increase followed declines in the first and fourth quarters.

Compared with a year earlier, profits without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments advanced 0.3%.

A separate measure, after-tax profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments, rose at a 3.7% rate from the prior quarter. The previous estimate was for a 5.1% increase.

