U.S. government cuts harvest view for corn, soy; trims wheat supplies

The U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than forecast, the government said on Wednesday, increasing concerns about tight supplies at a time when global grain inventories are trending near their lowest in a decade.

The government also cut its outlook for the domestic stockpile of wheat to the lowest in 15 years as supplies from the second-smallest harvest of the past 20 years dwindle.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to have elevated prices because supplies are tight,” said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.

Soybean futures, which had been trading close to unchanged, jumped 2.7% to their highest since Sept. 30 after the forecasts as traders had priced in expectations for a small boost to production. Corn and wheat prices remained negative as the cuts were in line with forecasts.

Dry weather has cut into harvest potential from the United States to France and China. At the same time, disruptions to shipments from war-torn Ukraine have tightened the global supply base and heightened the risk of famine in poor countries.

Corn production was pegged at 13.895 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 171.9 bushels per acre, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly Crop Production report. The soybean harvest was seen at 4.313 billion, with average yields of 49.8.

USDA said that ending stocks of wheat for the 2022/23 marketing year would total 576 million bushels, down 13.9% from a year earlier and the smallest since 306 million bushels in 2007/08.

Corn ending stocks were pegged at 1.172 billion bushels, down 47 million bushels for the September outlook. If realized, that would be the lowest in 10 years.

The outlook for soybean ending stocks was left unchanged at a seven-year low of 200 million bushels but the export projection was cut by 40 million bushels.

Source: Reuters (Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by David Gregorio)