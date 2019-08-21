U.S. Government Seeks to Arrest the O/T Grace 1

On August 16, 2019, the United States of America (“the government”) filed a Verified Complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking to arrest the O/T GRACE 1 (IMO 9116412), all petroleum on board the oil tanker, and the forfeiture of $999,950.00 of assets associated with Paradise Global Trading LLC located at a U.S. bank.

This civil action arises from an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security Investigation into a scheme alleged to involve multiple parties associated with the O/T Grace 1 to deliver and receive shipments from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Under U.S. law it is unlawful to, among other things, to export, re-export, sale or supply goods or services to Iran or to the Government of Iran. This year, President Trump declared IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

The government argues that recent voyages made by the O/T Grace 1 were made near the Iran/Iraq border according to the Vessel’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) position. Second, the government argues that persons associate with the O/T Grace 1 fraudulently concealed the fact that Vessel received cargo shipments in Iran. Third, the government contends that the owners of the Vessel attempted to launder money from the shipments made in Iran through U.S. intermediary banks.

The government’s complain sets out (4) causes of action under 18 U.S.C. § 981 (the U.S. civil forfeiture statute) and requests that a Warrant of Arrest, in rem, be issued against the O/T GRACE 1, all the petroleum onboard the Vessel, and assets totaling $999,950.00 for (1) making illegal payments in Iran; (2) making illegal payments through shell companies to conceal any ties to Iran and to defraud the United States; (3) transferring funds with the intent to violate the IEEPA; and (4) engaging in any crime of terrorism. At this time the Court docket does not confirm whether the District Court has issued a warrant of arrest or not.

The Vessel, now referred to as ADRIAN DARYA 1, was recently under detention in Gibraltar for alleged violation of European Union sanctions. Upon its release, Iran purportedly promised Gibraltar that the cargo was not destined for Syria. The Vessel is currently underway to Kalamata, Greece with an estimated date of arrival of August 26, 2019, though it is unclear whether that destination will change. Tehran officials have warned the United States against an arrest or other interference with the Vessel.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1196361/download

Source: Chalos & Co, P.C