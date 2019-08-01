U.S. gov’t approves new project for LNG exports

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy Wednesday issued an order to approve exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a new project that would be located in the State of Mississippi.

Under the order signed, Gulf LNG Liquefaction Company would have authority to export up to 1.53 billion cubic feet (about 43.32 million cubic meters) per day of natural gas as LNG from the proposed Gulf LNG Liquefaction Project.

The company was authorized to export LNG by vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and with which trade is not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.

“The U.S. is in another year of record-setting natural gas production,” said Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy. “I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing its part to bring about an efficient regulatory system that allows for additional U.S. energy to find its way into the global market.”

Including the latest announcement, the DOE has approved 34.52 billion cubic feet (about 977 million cubic meters) of exports in the form of LNG and compressed natural gas to non-free trade agreement countries.

U.S. LNG export capacity, currently at approximately 6 billion cubic feet (about 169 million cubic meters) per day, is set to grow to over 280 million cubic meters per day by the end of 2020, according to the DOE.

