U.S. Gulf Coast ports being inspected after Storm Gordon -Coast Guard

Energy companies and port operators along the U.S. Gulf Coast were taking steps on Wednesday to resume operations after Tropical Storm Gordon shut 9 percent of the region’s oil and gas output.

Coast Guard inspectors were flying over ports in Mississippi and Alabama to inspect the facilities, which remained closed to most traffic, Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston said. In New Orleans, pilots have begun moving cargo ships through mouth of Mississippi River after storm, a spokesman said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)