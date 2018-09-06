Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / U.S. Gulf Coast ports being inspected after Storm Gordon -Coast Guard

U.S. Gulf Coast ports being inspected after Storm Gordon -Coast Guard

in Port News 06/09/2018

Energy companies and port operators along the U.S. Gulf Coast were taking steps on Wednesday to resume operations after Tropical Storm Gordon shut 9 percent of the region’s oil and gas output.

Coast Guard inspectors were flying over ports in Mississippi and Alabama to inspect the facilities, which remained closed to most traffic, Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston said. In New Orleans, pilots have begun moving cargo ships through mouth of Mississippi River after storm, a spokesman said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software