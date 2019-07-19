Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production down by 19% on storm shutdowns

U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production down by 19% on storm shutdowns

in Oil & Companies News 19/07/2019

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore crude oil production and natural gas output both remained cut by 19% on Thursday because of shutdowns forced by Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. government said.

That equals 335,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 519 million cubic feet per day that are still shut in the U.S.-regulated areas of the northern Gulf of Mexico five days after Barry made landfall on the Louisiana coast, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

A total of 60 offshore production platforms, or 9%, remain unstaffed after the storm’s passage, the agency said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software