U.S. imports of Mexican crude oil fall to lowest on record, EIA says

U.S. weekly imports of Mexican crude oil fell to its lowest on record in the first week of April, as Mexico’s state energy company Pemex has cut exports to supply more oil to its domestic refineries.

U.S. imports from Mexico fell to 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week to April 5, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)