U.S. Industrial Production Rose Markedly in January on Soaring Utility Output

Industrial production in the U.S. increased sharply in January, more than reversing a slight fall registered in December, as a weather-related leap in utility output offset a softer rise in the manufacturing sector.

Industrial production–which includes factory, mining and utility output–rose at a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in January compared with the previous month, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected production to increase 0.5% on month.

January’s gain in industrial output follows a 0.1% decline in December.

The rise in production was driven by a 9.9% increase in utilities, reflecting strength for both electric and natural gas output, as demand for heating rose amid colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the month.

The jump in the output of utilities in January contributed to large gains in consumer energy products, business supplies and energy materials, the Fed said. Most other major market groups registered modest gains or were little changed, it said.

Manufacturing output–the biggest component of industrial production–rose 0.2% in January on month. Motor vehicle and parts production decreased 0.9%, the data showed.

Continued supply-chain bottlenecks and delivery delays have kept a lid on manufacturing output for months, and the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in January also caused a wave of worker absenteeism in factories that was likely to have constrained production over the month.

Economists expect the U.S. manufacturing sector to grow this year as the Omicron hit to activity is set to be temporary and supply-chain problems gradually fade. However, the outlook remains clouded by supply constraints even though surveys and high-frequency data suggest that some of the pressure is beginning to ease.

Mining output rose 1%, with oil and gas well drilling advancing 6.2%, the Fed said.

Industrial production rose 4.1% on year in January and was 2.1% above February’s 2020 pre-pandemic levels, the report said.

Capacity utilization–which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce–climbed one percentage point to 77.6% in January. Economists expected it to increase to 76.7%.

