Market volatility triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates has forced investors to pull back from backing initial public offerings, resulting in a dramatic decline in stock market listings in the United States.

According to data from Refinitiv, 2022 is on track to be the worst year for U.S. listings since 2009, with IPOs having raised roughly $5 billion in the first seven months this year – a 96% decline from the same period in 2021, according to Refinitiv.

Nevertheless, some companies have braved a frigid IPO market and gone public on U.S. stock exchanges this year.

Following is a list of the 10 largest IPOs since March:

Company Capital Stock Background raised performance since listing Bausch + $712 mln -16% in New Eyewear co, was taken Lomb Corp York private by private equity firm Warburg -17% in Pincus in 2007, and Toronto later by Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals for $8.57 bln in 2013. Excelerate $384 mln -21% Founded by energy Energy Inc tycoon George Kaiserhe, the LNG provider’s IPO was the first major U.S. IPO since Russia invaded Ukraine.

ProFrac $288 mln -1% Provides hydraulic Holding fracturing services, Corp a process that breaks up underground bedrock to free up oil or gas reserves. Hillevax $200 mln -32% Boston, Inc Massachusetts-based co is currently developing a vaccine for immunization against

gastroenteritis. Ivanhoe $169 mln -24% Mining tycoon Robert Electric Friedland-led company Inc focuses on metals for electrification such as , gold, silver, nickel.

PepGen Inc $108 mln -28% Clinical-stage biotech is developing treatments for neurological diseases. AN2 $79 mln -40% Menlo Park-based co Therapeutic provides therapies s Inc for treatment of chronic diseases.

Hanover ~$27 mln -7% Offers financial Bancorp Inc services, loans, mortgages and card services.

Intelligent $25 mln -84% Hong Kong-based Living company designs lock Application sets and smart Group Inc security systems.

Nano Labs $20 mln -7% China-based chipmaker Ltd designs products that can be used for cryptocurrency mining.

Source: Dealogic