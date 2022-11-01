U.S. job openings jump in September; raw material prices fall in October

U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, which could temper financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.

With roughly 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage growth could remain elevated. But the Fed’s fight against inflation received a major boost from an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday showing raw materials prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October.

The reports were published as Fed officials gathered for a two-day policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike on Wednesday as it fights to cool demand for labor and the overall economy to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

“The good news of more job openings for everyone will be bad news for everyone if Fed officials become convinced they need to push interest rates even higher and faster than before,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “It is a head scratcher where you have to wonder whether 10 million job openings can stop a recession from coming.”

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Data for August was revised higher to show 10.3 million job openings instead of 10.1 million as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 10.0 million vacancies. There were 215,000 more job openings in the accommodation and food services industries. Vacancies in healthcare and social assistance increased by 115,000, while the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector reported an additional 111,000 unfilled jobs.

But job openings decreased by 104,000 in wholesale trade. There were 83,000 fewer vacancies in the finance and insurance industry. The job openings rate increased to 6.5% from 6.3% in August. Hiring fell to 6.1 million from 6.3 million in August.

Hiring decreased by 57,000 in the durable goods manufacturing industry and fell by 40,000 in state and local government education.

WORKERS STILL QUITTING

About 4.1 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs, down from 4.2 million in August. The quits rate, viewed by policymakers and economists as a measure of job market confidence, was unchanged at 2.7%.

Layoffs dropped to 1.3 million from 1.5 million. Financial markets have been betting that the Fed would shift to a half-point rate hike at the December policy meeting.

The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%, the swiftest pace of policy tightening in a generation or more.

U.S. stocks fell. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mostly lower.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the ISM said its measure of prices paid by manufacturers dropped to 46.6, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 51.7 in September. This price gauge has tumbled by 40.5 percentage points over the past seven months amid easing supply chain bottlenecks and commodity prices.

The ISM’s overall manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 in October from 50.9 in September. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy. Economists had forecast the index falling to 50.0.

“This will be welcome news to the Fed as it looks for concrete signs that consumer price inflation is moderating,” said Bernard Yaros, an economist at Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

