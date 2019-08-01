U.S. Jobless Claims Increased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near historically low levels, a sign of a firm labor market.

Initial jobless claims, a measure of how many workers were laid off across the U.S., increased by 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 in the week ended July 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 214,000 new claims.

Estimates of claims are volatile week to week and often revised. A separate measure–the four-week moving average, which shows the trend over the past month–fell by 1,750 to 211,500.

The report also showed so-called continuing claims–those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week–increased by 22,000 to 1,699,000 in the week ended July 20. That figure is reported with a one-week lag.

Claims remain exceptionally low at levels last observed in the 1960s. A key difference: The U.S. population is much larger today.

The labor market appears healthy overall. Job openings continue to exceed the number of unemployed. The Labor Department releases the July jobs report Friday. In June, hiring picked up after a May lull. The unemployment rate ticked up, to 3.7%, but that was in part due to more people entering the labor market to seek work.

Source: Dow Jones