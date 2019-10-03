U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased modestly for a third straight week but remained at historically low levels.

–Initial jobless claims were up 4,000 to 219,000 in the week ending Sept. 28, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 215,000 claims.

–Weekly jobless claims can be volatile. The four-week moving average, which shows the trend over the past month, remained unchanged at 212,500.

–Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, fell by 5,000 to 1.651 million in the week ending Sept. 21.

Source: Dow Jones