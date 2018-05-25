U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 234,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose again last week but remained near historically low levels.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000 in the week ended May 19, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 220,000 new claims last week.

It was the second straight weekly rise, taking initial claims to their highest level since late March. Claims can be volatile from week to week; the four-week moving average rose last week by 6,250 to 219,750.

The Labor Department said claims-taking procedures in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were devastated by hurricanes late last summer, “have still not returned to normal.”

Despite the recent uptick, unemployment-benefit applications have remained low for years, a sign that relatively few Americans are being laid off and seeking assistance in a strong U.S. job market.

Nonfarm employers added an average of 200,000 jobs per month in the first four months of 2018, up from a monthly average of 182,000 new jobs during 2017 as a whole, according to the Labor Department. The jobless rate was 3.9% in April, its lowest level since 2000.

Thursday’s report also showed the number of jobless claims made by workers longer than a week increased by 29,000 to 1.741 million in the week ended May 12. Still, the four-week moving average for continuing claims was at its lowest level since December 1973–when the U.S. workforce and population were far smaller than they are today.

Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Source: Dow Jones