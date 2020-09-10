U.S. Jobless Claims Unchanged At 884K In Sept. 5 Week

U.S. unemployment claims held steady at 884,000 last week, a sign the labor-market recovery is losing steam six months after the pandemic struck the U.S.

Claims have fallen from a March peak of about seven million but remain at historically high levels–above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000.

The total number of workers receiving assistance from state and federal programs also remained high in late August, as more workers turned to pandemic-related programs for assistance. The total of about 29.6 million people, which isn’t seasonally adjusted and lags two weeks behind new state claims figures, includes temporary federal pandemic-related programs for self-employed and gig workers in addition to those receiving regular state benefits.

The number of workers collecting state unemployment benefits also has dropped from highs reached earlier in the pandemic, but remains elevated at historically high levels. So-called continuing claims increased to about 13.4 million at the end of August.

Source: Dow Jones