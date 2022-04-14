U.S. Jobless Claims Up 18K to 185K in April 9 Week

New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained near historically low levels as employers held on to workers in a tight labor market.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, rose to 185,000 during the week ended April 9, compared with a revised 167,000 the week prior, the Labor Department said Thursday. New claims had fallen to the lowest point since 1968 in early April.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out volatility, rose to 172,250.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of people receiving payments from state unemployment programs, decreased slightly to 1.48 million for the week ended April 2 from the previous week’s revised total. Continuing claims, which are reported with a one-week lag, are also trending near the lowest levels in more than 50 years.

Source: Dow Jones