U.S. Leading Economic Index Falls for Third Consecutive Month as Lockdown Hits Activity

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles fell sharply in April for the third consecutive month as the economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its related lockdowns, according to data from The Conference Board.

The Leading Economic Index stood at 98.8 in April, down 4.4% from March. The decline is smaller than the one registered in March, which was the steepest monthly fall in the survey’s 60-year history. Economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting the indicator to decrease 5.0%.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers’ new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices or consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

“The erosion has been very widespread, except for stock prices and the interest rate spread which partially reflect the rapid and large response of the Federal Reserve to offset the pandemic’s impact and support financial conditions”, Conference Board senior director of economic research Ataman Ozyildirim said in prepared remarks.

Bart van Ark, chief economist at The Conference Board, said business conditions may recover for some industries over the next few months, but that “the breadth and depth of the decline in the Leading Economic Index suggests that an imminent re-opening of some sectors does not imply a fast rebound for the economy at large”.

The Coincident Economic Index fell 8.9% in April to 96.6, while the Lagging Economic Index increased 4.1% to 115.3. The sharp declines of both the Leading and the Coincident economic indexes suggest that the U.S. economy is now in recession territory, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

Source: Dow Jones