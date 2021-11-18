U.S. Leading Economic Index Increased Faster in October, Signaling Gathering Momentum

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles increased in October at a faster pace than in September, signaling that economic growth gathered momentum over the month, according to data from the Conference Board released Thursday.

The Leading Economic index increased 0.9% to 118.3 in October compared with September, broadly matching the 0.8% rise expected from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

In September, the index climbed by a marginal 0.1% on month.

The indicator suggests that the current economic expansion may gain some momentum in the final months of the year, Conference Board senior director of economic research Ataman Ozyildirim said.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers’ new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

Gains were widespread among the leading indicators, with only the average workweek and consumers’ outlook making negative contributions, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

“However, rising prices and supply chain bottlenecks pose challenges to growth and aren’t expected to dissipate until well into 2022,” he said.

The Conference Board forecasts the U.S. economy will grow at an annualized rate of around 5% in the fourth quarter, and to slow to a 2.6% expansion in 2022’s first quarter.

The Coincident Economic Index rose 0.5% to 106.3 in October, while the Lagging Economic Index climbed 0.4% to 107.4, the Conference Board said.

