U.S. Leading Economic Index Increased in July for Third Consecutive Month

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles rose in July for the third straight month as the economy continued to reopen amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, data from the Conference Board showed Thursday.

The Leading Economic Index was 104.4 in July, up 1.4% compared with June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to increase at a pace of 1.1%. In June, the index rose by an upwardly revised 3.0% compared with May.

July’s rise, albeit slower than that of June, posts a third consecutive month of increases in the index, which registered in March the steepest monthly fall in the survey’s history as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers’ new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

“Despite the recent gains in the LEI, which remain fairly broad-based, the initial post-pandemic recovery appears to be losing steam,” Conference Board senior director of economic research Ataman Ozyildirim said.

Despite the improvements in the last three months, the index remains below February’s pre-pandemic level of 112.1.

“The LEI suggests that the pace of economic growth will weaken substantially during the final months of 2020,” Mr. Ozyildirim said.

The Coincident Economic Index rose 1.2% in July to 99.2, while the Lagging Economic Index decreased 1.0% to 109.2, data from the Conference Board showed.

Source: Dow Jones