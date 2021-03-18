U.S. Leading Economic Index Increases in February — The Conference Board

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles increased in February for the tenth consecutive month, data from The Conference Board showed Thursday.

The Leading Economic index came in at 110.5 in February, up 0.2% compared with January. The rise is broadly in line with expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast the indicator to increase 0.3%.

In January, the index increased by 0.5% compared with December.

February posts the tenth consecutive monthly rise for the index, which rebounded strongly in May and June after the economy reopened but slowed the following months.

“The U.S. LEI continued rising in February, suggesting economic growth should continue well into this year,” Conference Board Senior Director of Economic Research Ataman Ozyildirim said.

The acceleration of the vaccination campaign and a new round of large fiscal supports aren’t yet fully reflected in the LEI, he said. “With those developments, The Conference Board now expects the pace of growth to improve even further this year, with the U.S. economy expanding by 5.5% in 2021,” he said.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers’ new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

Despite widespread improvements among the leading indicators, some measures such as weekly hours in manufacturing, permits for residential housing, and consumers’ outlook for business and economic conditions showed signs of weakness, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

This weakness could be attributed to bad weather and assorted supply-chain disruptions in February and the effects of it may prove transitory, he said.

The Coincident Economic Index fell 0.1% in February to 103.0, while the Lagging Economic Index climbed 0.2% to 104.5, the data from The Conference Board showed.

Source: Dow Jones