U.S. Leading Economic Index Unchanged in August

An economic index that measures U.S. business trends remained unchanged from July to August, following a slight increase in July and no change in June.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index stayed at 112.1 in August. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index reading to be slightly up at 112.2.

Housing permits and the leading credit index offset weakness in the index from the manufacturing sector and the interest rate spread, Thursday’s report said.

“The recent trends in the LEI are consistent with a slow but still expanding economy, which has been primarily driven by strong consumer spending and robust job growth,” Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at the Conference Board said in a statement.

Comprising 10 factors including initial claims for jobless benefits, factory orders and the S&P 500’s price change, the index is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

Source: Dow Jones