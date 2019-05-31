U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven’t yet hit a U.S. limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

The U.S. in November issued waivers for China, India and six other countries to continue importing limited amounts of oil from Iran. But the waivers expired in early May and the administration said no new waivers would be granted, as the Trump administration pursued a pressure campaign against Iran that has heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Wall Street Journal reported in early May that the Trump administration was considering measures that, while moving toward the goal of halting all Iranian oil exports, would make the transition easier for importers such as India and China.

The move could also represent a small gesture toward Iran at a time when Iranian officials have rebuffed President Trump’s calls for them to reach out and start fresh talks with him on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“So once people have reached that cap of what was negotiated…that then would be the limit of the oil that we would permit to move through that would not be sanctioned,” Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, said in a telephone briefing on Thursday.

“We will sanction any efforts to import Iranian crude oil beyond the limits that were negotiated in the period that ran from November through May,” he said.

Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Taiwan, Italy and Greece were the other countries granted waivers last November. The level of the caps for each country wasn’t made public.

Iranian officials have said the exempted oil buyers were purchasing up to 1.6 million barrels of Iranian crude oil a day until March, but direct buyers have all but vanished in recent weeks, according to Iranian traders and executives.

Mr. Hook said that once U.S. oil sanctions are fully effective, the Iranian regime will miss out on some $15 billion in revenues, 40% of its budget. That is a major part of the U.S. economic pressure that has pushed Iran into a deep recession, he said.

Iran has reacted angrily to Washington’s increased sanctions pressure and warned that it would start to scale up its nuclear activities. Tensions have risen as the U.S. bolstered its military presence in the Persian Gulf following what U.S. officials said were threats by Iran and its proxies against U.S. interests.

Mr. Hook, who was speaking ahead of an emergency summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia focused on Iran, also said the U.S. move to scale up its military presence around Iran had proven to be a successful deterrent against Iranian threats.

“We are very pleased with how we have managed Iran’s threats over the last few weeks,” he said. “We are postured in a way that if we are attacked, we will respond with military force.

Source: Dow Jones