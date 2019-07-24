U.S. Manufacturing, Services Activity Edges up, Driven by Services

A reading of private-sector manufacturing and services activity in the U.S. ticked up in July, driven by a modest expansion in private-sector output, according to a report released Wednesday.

A flash reading of the IHS Markit Composite PMI Output Index, a measure of overall business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 51.6 in July, up from 51.5 in June.

The flash reading of the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50 in July, a nearly 10-year low and down from 50.6 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the U.S. Services Business Activity Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2 in July, up from 51.5 in June due to the strongest rise in the service sector in three months, according to IHS Markit.

Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

“The overall picture of modest growth conceals a two-speed economy, with steady service sector growth masking a deepening downturn in the manufacturing sector,” said IHS Markit Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson in a press release. “The survey’s gauge of factory production has slumped to its lowest since August 2009, and indicates that manufacturing output is falling at a quarterly rate of over 1%, led by an increasing rate of loss of export sales.”

Companies might “tighten their belts” in coming months, Mr. Williamson said, as they face geopolitical worries, trade wars and expectations of slower economic growth that led to gloomier business optimism.

Source: Dow Jones