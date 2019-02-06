U.S. oil, gasoline inventories up in latest week – EIA

U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 1, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.4 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 170,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 513,000 barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 863,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)