U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week

in Freight News 17/11/2023

U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending Nov. 10, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.373 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 21,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.889 million b/d, up by 364,000 b/d, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.301 million b/d, up by 3.3 percent from the same four-week period last year; crude oil exports averaged about 4.786 million b/d, according to the report.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.
Source: Xinhua

