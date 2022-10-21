Recent News

  

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week

U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending Oct. 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.908 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 156,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.138 million b/d, up by 1.266 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.092 million b/d, down by 4.1 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 4.052 million b/d, up by 51.4 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth
Source: Xinhua

