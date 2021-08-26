U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending Aug. 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.35 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 46,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.4 million b/d, up by about 768,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million b/d, up by about 794,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.6 million b/d, down by about 206,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua