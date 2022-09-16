Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

in Freight News 16/09/2022

U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending Sept. 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.792 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 988,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.515 million b/d, up by 82,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.174 million b/d, up by 2.6 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.297 million b/d, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software