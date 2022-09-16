U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending Sept. 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.792 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 988,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.515 million b/d, up by 82,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.174 million b/d, up by 2.6 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.297 million b/d, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua