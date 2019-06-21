Recent News

  
U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending June 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.5 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 114,000 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.4 million b/d, up by about 300,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 7.5 million b/d, down by 613,000 b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.3 million b/d, up by about 1.22 million b/d year-on-year.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) released last week, EIA forecast annual U.S. crude oil production will increase by 1.4 million b/d in 2019 and by 0.9 million b/d in 2020, with 2020 production averaging 13.3 million b/d.
Source: Xinhua

