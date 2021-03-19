U.S. oil imports, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending March 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.3 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 332,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.5 million b/d, down by about 113,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.5 million b/d, down by about 884,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.5 million b/d, down by about 1.4 million b/d year on year.

The United States became a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China has become one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 89.57 million tonnes of crude oil in January and February.

Source: Xinhua