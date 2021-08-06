U.S. oil imports, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending July 30, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 75,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 1.9 million b/d, down by about 585,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.6 million b/d, up by about 898,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.7 million b/d, down by about 172,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has become a major oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China has become one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.14 million tonnes of crude oil in June, down 24.5 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua