U.S. oil imports, exports down last week: EIA

in Freight News 14/05/2020

U.S. crude oil imports and exports decreased during the week ending May 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 321,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.5 million b/d, down by about 21,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.3 million b/d, down by 1.9 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.3 million b/d, up by about 576,000 b/d year on year.
Source: Xinhua

