U.S. oil imports, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending May 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.2 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 1 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.8 million b/d, down by about 382,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6 million b/d, down by 1.3 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.2 million b/d, down by about 37,000 b/d year on year.

Source: Xinhua