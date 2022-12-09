U.S. oil imports, exports down last week

U.S. crude oil imports and exports decreased during the week ending Dec. 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released this week.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.012 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 24,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.43 million b/d, down by 1.518 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.168 million b/d, down by 4.1 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 4.121 million b/d, up by 47.1 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua