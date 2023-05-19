U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

Both U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending May 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.86 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 1.306 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.31 million b/d, up by 1.434 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.296 million b/d, up by 0.3 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 4.186 million b/d, up by 22.3 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua