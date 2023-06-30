U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending June 23, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.580 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 418,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 5.338 million b/d, up by 795,000 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.381 million b/d, up by 0.6 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.907 million b/d, up by 21.1 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

