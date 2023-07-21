U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

Both U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending July 14,the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.174 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 1.294 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.814 million b/d, up by 1.67 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.668 million b/d, up by 2.5 percent from the same four-week period last year; U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.799 million b/d, up by 19 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua