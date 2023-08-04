U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending July 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.668 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 301,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 5.283 million b/d, up by 692,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.523 million b/d, down by 2.3 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.958 million b/d, up by 6.7 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth

Source: Xinhua