U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending May 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 923,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.3 million b/d, up by about 1.5 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million b/d, up by about 590,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, down by about 462,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in March this year, down 0.2 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua