U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending June 11, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.7 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 108,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.9 million b/d, up by about 953,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.3 million b/d, down by about 399,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.2 million b/d, up by about 480,000 b/d year on year.

The United States became a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China has become one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.97 million tonnes of crude oil in May, down 14.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua