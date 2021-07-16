U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending July 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.2 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 347,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 4.0 million b/d, up by about 1.4 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million b/d, down by about 7,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.5 million b/d, up by about 710,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.97 million tonnes of crude oil in May, down 14.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua